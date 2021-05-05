VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced 572 newly detected cases of COVID-19 and no related deaths on Wednesday.

The updates, provided in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, bring the province's rolling seven-day average for daily new cases to 719, continuing a downward trend that has been ongoing for weeks.

Wednesday's update also brought B.C.'s active caseload below 7,000 for the first time since March 29. There are currently 6,877 active cases in the province.

Hospitalizations have also declined, though they remain near record highs. There are currently 481 people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., and 161 of those are in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has seen a total of 132,925 cases of COVID-19 and 1,594 related deaths.

The total number of deaths has been adjusted from the 1,597 reported Tuesday "due to a data correction," according to Henry and Dix.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," the pair said in their statement.

They also announced the ends of coronavirus outbreaks at two long-term care facilities: Craigdarroch Care Home in Victoria and Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert.

B.C. has now administered 1,943,230 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, 93,656 of which are second doses.

The 1,849,574 first-doses administered so far are enough to provide a dose to roughly 36 per cent of the province's total population.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.