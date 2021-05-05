VANCOUVER -- Children as young as 12 years old could receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the school year, B.C. health officials revealed Wednesday.

The announcement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry came hours after Health Canada approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in those aged 12 and up.

Henry said the province is "absolutely" planning on integrating that eligibility into its current age-based immunization program.

"We know that young people, especially teenagers, have a lower risk in terms of their own health," she said. "But… they're an important group that we do want to get protected as soon as we can."

Health officials are still determining how the vaccine will be administered to that age group, but said it's possible that it will be done through schools, at least in some jurisdictions.

"Those are the things that we're looking at. We have a lot of experience in public health at supporting immunization in schools, it's a very efficient way of doing it," Henry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.