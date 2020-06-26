VANCOUVER -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in British Columbia and 10 others have tested positive for the virus, health officials announced Friday.

The latest update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the province's death toll to 174 and the total number of cases identified since the start of the pandemic to 2,878.

The latest person to succumb to COVID-19 lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes communities from Richmond to Whistler and as far north as Kimsquit.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," Henry and Dix said in a joint statement.

The number of recoveries also outpaced new infections by almost 3:1. Officials said recoveries climbed to a total of 2,545, meaning 28 people have beaten COVID-19 since Thursday afternoon.

That leaves B.C.'s active caseload at 159, the lowest it's been since March 16. Officials said there are 17 people in hospital, including five who are in intensive care units.

There were no new outbreaks announced Friday in health care settings or in the community, and the outbreak at Nicola Lodge, a long-term care centre in the Fraser Health region, has been declared over.

Officials are still battling two community outbreaks and six health care outbreaks, including five at long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.