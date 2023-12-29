VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use

    A file photo shows a statue inside the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. A file photo shows a statue inside the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C.

    The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.

    The ruling in favour of the Harm Reduction Nurses Association imposes a temporary injunction until March 31, with the judge saying “irreparable harm will be caused” if the laws come into force.

    The Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act was passed by the legislature in November, allowing fines and imprisonment for people who refuse to comply with police orders not to consume drugs in certain public places.

    More coming.

