B.C. Conservatives expected to release costs of promises days before election
It's the last week of the British Columbia election campaign after a busy long weekend of promises for the B.C. Conservatives, including a new Children's Hospital for Surrey.
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad is expected to explain how he's going to pay for all his promises, from the so-called Rustad rebate to exempt up to $3,000 a month of rent or mortgage payments from taxes, to the plan to eliminate the carbon tax.
Rustad also said the Conservatives would eliminate the provincial deficit of nearly $9 billion within two terms of government.
In the battle to win the 10 Surrey ridings, the B.C. Conservative leader promised to build a children's hospital in the city, complete with an emergency ward, ICU and maternity ward.
Adrian Dix, the health minister under the NDP government, issued a statement in reaction, calling it a hastily made up promise, as construction for a new Surrey hospital is already underway and the expansion at the current hospital includes a new maternity unit and pediatric services.
The NDP has said its platform promises this election would cause government revenue to drop by more than $1.5 billion, while it forecasts the province’s budget deficit to increase next year to $9.6 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline than they did last year.
Chilly weather hitting some parts of Eastern Canada while it's milder in the West
It will feel more like winter for some parts of Eastern Canada over the next few days, with single-digit highs and snow in the forecast.
Canada spat leads India newspapers, as analysts await reactions from peer countries
Canada's decision to expel New Delhi's top envoy and five other diplomats is front-page news in India, as an analyst wonders how other countries will respond.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
Canadian court to consider when minors can be sentenced as adults
Canada's highest court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday on when a young person can be considered an adult for sentencing purposes.
CREA lowers housing market forecast for 2024 amid 'holding pattern' for home sales
The Canadian Real Estate Association is downgrading its housing market forecast for the remainder of the year again, saying the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts haven't spurred the gradual improvement it previously anticipated.
Incredible new details of Shackleton's sunken Endurance ship revealed in 3D scan
A new 3D scan has revealed previously unseen details of the wreck of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s HMS Endurance, which was found in 2022 – more than a century after the ship sank.
Deepfake romance scam raked in US$46 million from men across Asia, police say
In a news conference Monday, police in the Asian financial hub announced the arrests of more than two dozen members of the alleged scam ring, which they say targeted men from Taiwan to Singapore and as far away as India.
Carbon pricing rebates land in bank accounts as Liberals defend embattled policy
Canadians are set to receive carbon pricing rebates Tuesday, as the Liberals defend one of their most embattled policies.
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
1 dead after semi, SUV collide head-on north of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash on Monday night involving a semi and an SUV.
Alberta health minister to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is in Calgary on Tuesday to announce some improvements to the province's primary health care system.
Alberta health minister to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is in Calgary on Tuesday to announce some improvements to the province's primary health care system.
WEATHER The heat continues with daytime highs in the low 20s to start the week
The weather over the Thanksgiving weekend was unusually warm with highs on Monday in Alberta in the low to mid-20s in many communities.
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Child dead after falling from Winnipeg apartment building
A child is dead after falling from a Winnipeg apartment building.
Delays expected to begin at Portage and Main
As work is set to begin to open Portage and Main to pedestrians, drivers should expect delays beginning on Tuesday.
A Nightmare on Wardlaw Avenue: Historic Winnipeg house decorated for Halloween
Old buildings can be a little spooky this time of year, but none like the Boyd House in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village.
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
Multiple departments called to commercial building fire near Drinkwater, Sask.
A commercial building fire near the community of Drinkwater, Sask. required a response from multiple fire departments on Sunday afternoon.
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
BREAKING Ontario government moving to restrict new bike lanes in municipalities
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the provincial government is introducing legislation that would require municipalities to receive provincial approval before removing traffic lanes to install new bike paths.
Ontario taxpayers fork over $4.3 million to settle legal costs in Bill 124 cases
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
Taylor Swift's Toronto Eras Tour dates expected to bring $282 million in economic impact
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Toronto next month and officials say the six-night residency could bring $282 million in economic impact to the city.
Longueuil gets permit to go ahead with deer cull in local park that has been overrun
A Montreal suburb has received a provincial Environment Department permit to go ahead with a long-awaited white-tailed deer cull in a local park that has become overrun with them.
Penguins' Kris Letang sees some of himself in Canadiens' rookie Lane Hutson
Kris Letang heard the crowd light up every time Lane Hutson handled the puck on Monday night — and he could see why.
Man dies after possible drowning in Cote Saint-Luc
A man has died after a possible drowning at a home in Cote Saint-Luc.
Federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
A federal union is calling for a Commons committee to launch an investigation into the federal government's new return-to-office policy, saying there has been 'catastrophic failures' with the new mandate.
Man dies after being found suffering from burns in downtown Ottawa, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a man found suffering from burns in the downtown core Monday morning died in hospital.
Ottawa's Catholic school board sees jump in enrolment, public board short 1,100 students this fall
New statistics show 51,142 students are enrolled in Ottawa Catholic schools in September, up 4.5 per cent from last year. The 2024-25 budget for the Ottawa Catholic School Board shows projected enrolment was 50,565 students.
Son charged with second-degree murder in death of 71-year-old woman in Halifax
Halifax police have charged a 41-year-old man in the death of his mother. Police say Jonathan William Pinsky has been charged with second-degree murder and will appear in court Tuesday.
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry MV Saaremaa out of service for the rest of the season
Northumberland Ferries Limited says one of the ferries operating between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island is out of service for the rest of the season.
Nova Scotia extends Yarmouth-Maine CAT ferry for two more seasons
Nova Scotia is extending the CAT ferry service between Yarmouth and Bar Harbor, Maine, for the 2025 and 2026 sailing seasons.
One dead, three injured after crash in St. Clair Township
One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township
Halloween displays in and around the London area
It's spooky season, and CTV News London is building an interactive map and photo gallery of the best Halloween decorations in the region.
Stratford police investigating 'serious incident'
People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.
K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade returns
Hundreds of people bundled up to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition in Kitchener.
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
Ontario taxpayers fork over $4.3 million to settle legal costs in Bill 124 cases
Ontario taxpayers have forked over $4.3 million in legal fees after the province lost two court cases defending a wage-cap law that was struck down as unconstitutional, The Canadian Press has learned.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.