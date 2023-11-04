B.C. conditions are magic for mushrooms in bumper season for fungi
Mushrooms large and small, tasty and toxic, are popping up across British Columbia this year in what experts say is a bumper season for fungi.
B.C. forest ecologist and mycologist Andy MacKinnon said he's been out picking edible fungi this year with fellow mushroom expert Paul Kroeger on Cortes Island, one of B.C.'s Discovery Islands between Vancouver Island and the mainland.
“Every time you go out on a foray, it's like the treasure hunt. That's part of the fun of it. You don't know what you are going to find,” said MacKinnon, who is a co-author of “Mushrooms of British Columbia,” a handbook published by the Royal B.C. Museum.
MacKinnon said that last year was a very bad year for mushrooms, with an “extraordinary” drought during the summer that carried on into the autumn.
Southern Vancouver Island, where MacKinnon lives, didn't see any rain for 90 days last summer, he said.
This year's drought was still bad, he said, but then the rains returned in the fall.
Mary Berbee, a professor at the University of British Columbia Department of Botany, said last year the exceptional drought stressed fungi.
This September's rains led to a more usual flush of mushrooms, she said.
“This year hasn't been better than average for mushroom diversity, but it has been much better than last year,” she said.
The evidence of a better year is clear on Vancouver Island, MacKinnon said, where king boletes, also known as porcini mushrooms, are “popping up everywhere.”
He said few have seen nearly as many of the “deliciously edible” porcinis as they have this year.
“So, the mushroom that people like to forage for, that was extraordinarily abundant this year,” said MacKinnon.
Naturalist and mycologist Kem Luther said he had observed the same thing, and people are flocking into the woods to fill their baskets with porcini.
“These mushrooms have just been coming up everywhere on the west side of Vancouver Island,” said Luther, who co-authored of “Mushrooms of British Columbia” with MacKinnon.
The last two years have been “awfully rough” for mushroom hunters, but this year there are many mushroom species available, added Luther. Exactly why wasn't clear, he said, and differences can be “very regional.”
While mushrooms grow wild year-round, Luther said it's more common to see them in the fall with rain arriving and trees moving sugar into their roots, giving the fungi an infusion of food.
But there's also a bonanza of poisonous mushrooms to be careful of.
Richmond resident Peter Wang said he recently came across a “striking-looking” mushroom next to his home.
Wang said the two mushrooms had fire truck-red caps speckled by white dots, one of them larger than his hand.
He took to social media to share his discovery and was warned that the fairy-tale-like “Super Mario mushrooms” are poisonous fly agarics.
MacKinnon said fly agaric mushrooms are abundant all over Vancouver Island and B.C.'s south coast this fall.
They can sometimes be “nearly the size of a dinner plate,” he said.
Berbee said fly agarics are not deadly, however they are poisonous, and people will suffer from hallucinations, stomach upsets and diarrhea after eating them.
Deadly death cap mushrooms are also common in southern B.C. this time of year. Those mushrooms are responsible for almost half of the poisoning deaths around the world, said Luther.
On the question of how to differentiate the good from the bad, Berbee said there is no shortcut.
“So, you really have to get to know all different kinds in order to figure out whether one is safe to eat or not. It's a good idea to start out by learning to recognize the very poisonous mushrooms,” said Berbee.
There are over 3,400 known mushroom species in B.C. and people will encounter different kinds of mushrooms depending on where they live, said Luther.
He's been foraging since he was little, but said his love for mushrooms intensified after moving to B.C. from Ontario about 20 years ago.
“They weren't as impressive as the ones in B.C. I guess, but when I came out here, I got really interested in it,” said Luther.
People are interested in mushrooms for all sorts of reasons: some want to eat them, others enjoy taking photos, while others use them as dyes for cloth, Luther said.
MacKinnon said the mushroom mania is apparent.
“But yes, certainly at all of the mushroom festivals, the mushroom courses, the mushroom shows, we've been seeing record numbers of people. So, there are a lot of people very interested in mushrooms right now.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
U.S. and Arab partners disagree over the need for a ceasefire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians
The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed multiple civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital in a growing assault on the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
Palestinians in Gaza reported Israeli airstrikes overnight into Saturday across the besieged enclave, including explosions in the south where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 3, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
Palestinian-Canadian man urges ceasefire as wife, children remain trapped in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian Nael Halees says he has lost 15 family members in Gaza, and is urgently calling for a ceasefire while his wife and two children remain trapped there.
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. conditions are magic for mushrooms in bumper season for fungi
Mushrooms large and small, tasty and toxic, are popping up across British Columbia this year in what experts say is a bumper season for fungi.
-
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
-
Air Canada admits it violated disability regulations, apologizes to B.C. man
Air Canada has acknowledged it violated Canadian disability regulations and apologized to a British Columbia man who uses a wheelchair, after he was forced to drag himself off a flight in Las Vegas this summer.
Calgary
-
Memorial for Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg to be held Saturday at Fort Calgary
Making Treaty 7 and Native Earth Performing Arts are hosting a memorial service Saturday afternoon for Troy Emery Twigg.
-
Pre-trial hearings for Coutts protesters adjourned to December 11
The pre-trial for four men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers during the Coutts border blockade has been adjourned to December 11.
-
MP George Chahal hosting second annual job fair at Genesis Centre
Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal's office is trying to connect employers with employees, and visa versa, at his second annual job fair on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'The most Edmonton experience I've ever had': Hundreds of transit lovers show up to ride first Valley Line train
Hundreds of transit-loving Edmontonians showed up to ride the first train of the Valley Line Southeast LRT long before the crack of dawn Saturday.
-
Demonstration to disrupt traffic in Churchill Square, Ice District Saturday afternoon: police
Edmonton police issued a statement advising motorists to avoid driving around Churchill Square and the Ice District Saturday afternoon, due to a planned demonstration.
-
Memorial for Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg to be held Saturday at Fort Calgary
Making Treaty 7 and Native Earth Performing Arts are hosting a memorial service Saturday afternoon for Troy Emery Twigg.
Toronto
-
Thousands attend Pro-Palestinian rally at U.S. consulate in Toronto
Another pro-Palestinian rally is drawing large crowds in Toronto this afternoon, with thousands of people flooding the streets in the downtown core.
-
Hamilton university conducts review in light of professor's social media remark
McMaster University says it is conducting a “review” after a professor made a social media comment about a pro-Palestinian protest that it says “does not align” with its “values” or “responsibilities.”
-
'He's so evil': Mother of Toronto toddler who died after eating poisoned breakfast cereal speaks out after sentencing hearing
The mother of a Toronto toddler who died after eating breakfast cereal laced with sodium nitrite said there are 'so many questions' left unanswered following a hearing in a downtown courtroom that saw the man responsible sentenced to life in prison.
Montreal
-
Montrealers call for ceasefire in Gaza as protests erupt across Canada
Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are taking place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.
-
Assaults against police in Quebec rose 9% in 2022, says association
Nearly 2,300 assaults were committed against Quebec police officers in 2022, the police directors' association (ADPQ) estimates, the majority of which occurred in Montreal.
-
65,000 Quebec teachers to launch indefinite strike Nov. 23
Some 65,000 teachers in Quebec will begin their indefinite general strike on Nov. 23 as their unions decry "suffering" among staff and "incomprehension" in government.
Winnipeg
-
Freezing rain statement issued for southern Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a developing system has the potential to bring large amounts of freezing rain and snow to southern Manitoba this weekend.
-
Man charged in elderly relative’s death: Brandon Police
Brandon police have arrested a man in the death of an elderly relative Friday morning.
-
Police searching for suspect in downtown shooting
A Winnipeg woman is recovering in hospital after being shot downtown early Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'Not tasting one day of real jail': Criminal defence lawyer calls Dawn Walker sentence 'very, very light'
The jail sentence for a Saskatoon woman who abducted her son and staged their disappearance is “very, very light,” according to criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind.
-
Poilievre supportive of Saskatchewan's renewed push against carbon tax
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he agrees with the Saskatchewan Party’s position to push against federal carbon pricing.
-
Saskatoon to put 3 parcels of riverfront land on the market
City administration says it plans to release three plots of land in River Landing.
Regina
-
Regina police investigate after man found with serious injuries
Regina police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning
-
Poilievre supportive of Saskatchewan's renewed push against carbon tax
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he agrees with the Saskatchewan Party’s position to push against federal carbon pricing.
-
United States Air Force Aircraft lands in Regina
Two United States Air Force Aircraft landed and stayed overnight in Regina. The planes are KC-135 stratotankers air-to-air refuelling aircraft.
Atlantic
-
Man dies following ATV crash in Taxis River, N.B.
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 56-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Taxis River, N.B., on Saturday.
-
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
-
N.B. family hopes inquest will give answers on daughter’s death
The family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken are hoping a public inquest will provide answers into what happened the night the teenager sought mental health help at a Fredericton hospital emergency room almost three years ago.
London
-
Fatal collision claims life of 18-year-old
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Saturday morning.
-
London fire crews respond to blaze at boarded up home
A fire broke out in a boarded up home on Hamilton Road near Little Simcoe Friday evening.
-
London Police Service kicks off Crime Prevention Week
The London Police Service is kicking off crime prevention week Sunday offering residents the chance to learn more about community safety.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Increased police presence in Sault Ste. Marie, firearm investigation ongoing
Sault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the 400 block of Pim Street, on Saturday afternoon.
-
‘It’s a silent city’: Ukrainian-Jewish teen escapes war zones in Ukraine and Israel, finds safety in Canada
17-year-old Yeva Korotkykh can finally rest easy in northern Ontario knowing she’s not hearing sirens, gun shots or explosions after fleeing both Ukraine and Isreal.
-
Fatal single-vehicle crash closes Highway 101 in west Timmins
A fatal single-vehicle crash has closed Highway 101 Saturday between Waferboard Road and Government Road South in Timmins, Ont., police say.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener hit-and-run
Police are investigating a serious early morning collision involving a pedestrian.
-
Police release photos of gas theft suspect
Police are looking for a male they say were involved in a series of gas thefts within Waterloo Region.
-
'A child is going to die here': Calls for change at Norfolk County crosswalk
Family, friends and residents are calling for changes at a Norfolk County crosswalk after a 15-year-old student was struck by a SUV last week and left badly injured.