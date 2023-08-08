B.C. city says 'clerical error' led it to overcharge property owners on their tax bills this year

North Vancouver City Hall is seen in this undated photo from the city's Twitter account (Twitter/@CityOfNorthVan) North Vancouver City Hall is seen in this undated photo from the city's Twitter account (Twitter/@CityOfNorthVan)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener