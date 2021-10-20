B.C. Children's Hospital ER seeing increase in number of patients with respiratory viruses

Vancouver -

An “unusually high” number of patients with respiratory viruses have been showing up over the past month at the B.C. Children's Hospital emergency department, according to the hospital.

Nearly 30 per cent of all emergency department visits from mid-September to mid-October were for respiratory-related illnesses, up nearly 10 per cent from before the pandemic.

The hospital said it’s seeing more cases involving respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and parainfluenza, and earlier than usual.

RSV is one of the common cold viruses, and usually causes mild illness or bronchiolitis in young infants. Symptoms can be more severe in babies under six months old, especially those who were born premature or have chronic heart or lung conditions. The hospital said B.C. did not see any reported cases of RSV last winter.

Parainfluenza is an infection that can cause symptoms ranging from a mild cold, to more severe illnesses including croup and pneumonia. It can also trigger asthma in children.

B.C. Children’s Hospital said the emergency department has also been testing a high number of children for COVID-19, on about 30 per cent of ER visits, which may correlate with visits for respiratory illness. Of more than 1,200 tests processed through the emergency department over the last month, less than two per cent came back positive, and there were no hospitalizations.

Often, RSV goes away on its own and can be treated at home. Young babies and those born prematurely sometimes need treatment in hospital. B.C. Children’s is asking families to keep an eye on their children’s symptoms, and head to the emergency department if they notice difficulty breathing, grunting sounds, breathing really hard, or if the child is turning pale or blue.

The hospital is also reminding parents the safety measures associated with COVID-19 can also help protect children from other viruses, including staying home when sick, washing hands, and following mask mandates. They add the influenza vaccine is also important, as well as routine childhood immunizations, including pneumococcal and Haemophilus influenza type B vaccines, which can prevent complications of viral infections.

