VANCOUVER -- A B.C. boy has once again broken a world record.

Auldin Maxwell, of Salmon Arm, previously broke the Guinness World Record for stacking Jenga blocks. Then he did it again. And again.

In his first successful attempt, the 12-year-old managed to stack 693 Jenga pieces balanced on a single block. He broke his first record back in March.

He was featured on The Tonight Show at the time, after Guinness posted a video congratulating him on the achievement.

He told CTV News, "It was very awesome… That was a dream come true for me."

Maxwell said he'd always wanted to break a record, and his mother said his talent for stacking was first noticed when he was a baby.

"He didn't play with them in the conventional way, he just stacked everything he could get his hands on," Kelly Murray said in March.

Maxwell said earlier this year that he'd hoped to break his record by 2023.

He managed instead to break it twice in just two months, this time more than doubling his first record with a stack of 1,400.

