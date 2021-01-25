VANCOUVER -- A 12-year-old from B.C. is now officially in the Guinness Book of Records.

Auldin Maxwell from Salmon Arm holds the record for most Jenga blocks stacked on one vertical Jenga block with 693, Guinness has confirmed.

Maxwell created the giant stack at the end of November, and Guinness posted a video congratulating him on the achievement on Monday.

A posting on the Guinness website says Maxwell has wanted to earn a world record title since he was six years old and has been balancing and stacking objects as long as he can remember.

“This is what made this record challenge such a natural fit for Auldin,” the post says.

After the stack fell, Maxwell kept the final block as a memento. It now lives on a shelf in his room.