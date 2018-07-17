

The Canadian Press





NANAIMO, B.C. - As many as 300 Hells Angels club members and other outlaw motorcycle gang members are expected to descend on Vancouver Island this weekend.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. says the bikers are celebrating the Hells Angels 35th anniversary with a party and ride in Nanaimo.

The anti-gang agency says it's beefing up its presence on the island to support local policing partners in anticipation of the event.

Spokeswoman Sgt. Brenda Winpenny says police attend events like this for many reasons, including deterring illegal activity and ensuring public safety by way of an overt police presence.

She says many participants in similar events have been involved in criminal activity.

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton will be attending with the agency's Uniform Gang Enforcement Team members and will keep the public informed on the event via social media.