Two more men – one of whom has been identified as a member of the Hells Angels – are facing charges in connection with the brazen public executions of two high-profile gang members in Metro Vancouver.

The arrests were announced almost exactly six years after Sandip Duhre was shot repeatedly at a window table in Bar One, a busy restaurant in the Wall Centre hotel. The 36-year-old victim was identified as a former associate of the infamous Bacon brothers and an ally of the United Nations Gang.

The Wall Centre shooting came just a few months after a gang ambush in Kelowna that killed Red Scorpions gang leader Jonathan Bacon and injured Hells Angel Larry Amero.

Police announced Thursday that Amero had been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Duhre's murder.

He faces a similar charge in connection with the November 2012 shooting death of Sukhveer (Sukh) Dhak, also a UN Gang ally. Dhak and his bodyguard, Thomas Mantel, were fatally shot at a Burnaby hotel in front of shocked staff members.

Amero was arrested in Ottawa, and will remain in custody until being transported to B.C. to face charges.

Charges against another Ontario resident, 32-year-old Dean Michael Wiwchar, were also announced Thursday. Wiwchar has been charged with the murder of Duhre, and conspiracy to commit the murder of Dahk.

Wiwchar made headlines the year of the shootings when he was arrested in connection to the death of a Toronto man gunned down in a café in Little Italy. Sources told CTV News at the time that the Vancouver police were investigating him in connection with targeted gangland shootings, but did not say which cases he may have been linked to.

He was found guilty in the death of John Raposo in May of last year.

Also guilty in that case was Rabih (Robby) Alkhalil, a man who faces a first-degree murder charge in Duhre's death in Vancouver.