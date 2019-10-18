VANCOUVER – B.C.'s provincial government is putting an additional $3.64 million towards training more caregivers for seniors.

The money, being doled out over the next two years, will go towards funding 418 more seats at post-secondary institutions to train people to work as care aids, community health workers and other roles to help the elderly.

"Ask anyone in need of care and you will hear stories of the value of the work of care aides and community health workers," Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, said in a news release.

He added the investment is in line with the province's goals to expand options for seniors and get people trained for in-demand jobs. Nearly one in five people in B.C. is over 65 years old. In 15 years, the province expects a quarter of British Columbians to be over that age.

There are about 25,500 health-care assistants in B.C., according to the province, and many are employed by health authorities. They provide personal support services for people with disabilities, illnesses or mobility issues.

Fourteen universities and colleges in B.C. will receive the money to train more caregivers, including four in the Lower Mainland: Vancouver Community College, Langara College, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Douglas College.