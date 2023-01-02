B.C. advocates say more action needed as province set to embark on drug decriminalization pilot

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'

Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener