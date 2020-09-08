VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's COVID-19 caseload has reached a new record high after health workers identified another 429 infections across the province.

In their first virus briefing after the Labour Day long weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed the province now has 1,386 active cases of COVID-19 – up from 1,233 on Friday.

They also announced two more people have died from the disease, bringing B.C.'s death toll to 213.

"Our condolences go to their families and to their communities and to their care providers. We know that we all feel their loss," Henry said Tuesday.

B.C.'s latest update covers four reporting periods: 123 of the new infections were identified from Friday to Saturday, followed by 116 from Saturday to Sunday, 107 from Sunday to Monday and 83 from Monday to Tuesday.

The total includes 12 epidemiologically linked cases, Henry said.

The latest infections were offset by the 272 people who recovered from COVID-19 since Friday – which brought B.C.'s total number of recoveries to 4,978 – but that wasn't enough to keep B.C. from breaking its record for active cases yet again.

The number of hospitalizations, which is considered one of the most important metrics for measuring the severity of the pandemic, remained fairly steady, increasing by just one patient from Friday. Officials said there were 32 people hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, including 12 who are in critical care or intensive care units.

As previously reported, Henry noted there were three more health care outbreaks over the weekend. One of them was at Holy Family Hospital, where a previous outbreak tragically resulted in 21 deaths.

So far, the second outbreak has only resulted in one confirmed infection.

"We are hopeful with all of the precautions in place that that will remain a single case," Henry said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.