VANCOUVER -- One more person has died and another 32 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in British Columbia, health officials announced Monday.

The update from health officials covers three days' worth of data as there were no numbers released on Saturday or Sunday.

The latest recorded death ends a recent stretch where no deaths from the virus were recorded in the province. There are now 182 active cases of the virus in B.C., with 14 patients currently hospitalized. Of those patients, there are six in intensive care.

The update from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry brings the total number of cases confirmed in the province since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,822.

There have now been 169 deaths from the virus recorded in B.C.

There have been no new outbreaks detected in the health-care system or in the community.

Henry emphasized that B.C. has put in "immense effort" into staying safe as the province gradually reopens.

"We know that when the virus is anywhere, the risk is everywhere," said Henry. "And we've seen again a record number of cases being reported the world, including in our neighbouring countries."

Henry added that she anticipates Phase 3 of the province's restart plan will "begin soon" with the premier sharing more information about those details later in this week.

"We must continue, however, to minimize our cases, to manage them quickly and effectively with public health action with everybody doing their part and then modify our approach as needed," she said.

For British Columbians who are hoping to travel around the province this summer, Henry emphasized the need to be respectful of the destinations people choose to visit. She added that not all communities may be ready to have visitors yet.

"This respectful travel means maintaining our safe, social interactions — planning ahead and being prepared," she said. "And if you or anybody in your family or travel group is sick, don't go."

If travellers get sick while they are away from home, Henry said they should self-isolate immediately and contact local public health teams to get tested.

"It may be best in some cases to go home right away. In other cases, it may be best to stay where you are."

Travellers heading to smaller communities should also try to be as "self-sufficient as possible" through having their own groceries and essential supplies, she said.

While restrictions are gradually starting to ease, Henry emphasized the ongoing importance of physical distancing and keeping gatherings small.

"My order for no more than 50 people in gatherings and events will be in place until we have effective means to stop COVID-19 in our province," she said. "The order applies to everyone."

Henry added that the order for pubs and restaurants was amended last week to give greater clarity on things like the size of barriers, but it ended up creating more confusion. After further consultation, it's been revised again, she said, to make it easier for people to understand.

The province's attention may be on the coronavirus, Henry said, but B.C. is always at high risk for forest fires over the summer.

"The burden of COVID—this pandemic—is enough for all of us," she said. "So be extra vigilant when you're enjoying the outdoors, whether it's camping in our parks or in some of the federal parks which will be open soon."

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk and Kendra Mangione