VANCOUVER -- Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a "misguided" Canucks fan who allegedly snatched two autographed jerseys earlier this month.

The Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin jerseys were on display at the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton when someone allegedly broke into their cases and stole them on Aug. 14.

On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers shared several images of a man who was "seen leaving with the jerseys" before driving off in a green Ford Explorer.

"Crime Stoppers is asking that you help identify this misguided Canuck fan," the organization said on Facebook.

The BC Hockey Hall of Fame is located in the South Okanagan Events Centre on Eckhardt Avenue. Executive director Blain Ford said the signed jerseys had been there since July 2019, when the Sedins were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man who was recorded leaving the area, or the whereabouts of the jerseys, can contact Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen at 250-490-2374.