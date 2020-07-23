VANCOUVER -- The newest NHL franchise will be called the Seattle Kraken, the team announced Thursday.

Hockey fans learned the name and got a first look at the team's logo during a news conference from the Washington city.

The league's 32nd franchise drew inspiration from its location on the Pacific Ocean in choosing the mythological creature featured in Scandinavian folklore.

The kraken is often portrayed as a giant octopus-like creature. Seattle's "S" logo features a red eye and a tentacle reaching up from the bottom.

"Seattle is a city built by the sea, and our Puget Sound is notorious for its deep waters," the team's vice-president of marketing, Heidi Dettmer, said to a small, physically-distanced crowd.

She said she grew up hearing tales of "beasts in the deep," and that the largest octopus on earth lives in the waters off Seattle's coast.

Kids in the area heard a legend of the "king octopus" under Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

"I can't help but think that these magnificent and highly intelligent creatures could only be descended from one thing," she said, looking up at a newly unfurled Kraken banner behind her.

Dettmer said hockey has always been in Seattle, "a sleeping giant waiting to be awoken. And this city deserves a hockey club as untamed as the sea herself."

She said the new franchise heard support from fans for the name, and that that was a factor in the decision.

The logo is meant to honour the city and the legendary creature, and the "S" is a nod to the jersey worn by the previous team, the Seattle Metropolitans.

The pro team played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association from 1915 to 1924, and took home the Stanley Cup in 1917.

That team's logo was a red "S" with "Seattle" spelled out inside the letter.

That team's logo was a red "S" with "Seattle" spelled out inside the letter.


