

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





We are officially getting in to the swing of the holiday season and a new magical winter experience has arrived.

The Aurora Winter Festival takes place at Vancouver's Concord Pacific Place and runs until December 30th.

During your visit you'll discover enchanting finds at the Christmas market and abundent treats from the food vendors. You can lace up your skates to glide along the frozen river, which is made complete with a 30-foot tree and 50-foot light dome.

You can delight your senses at the entertainment tent and sing along to holiday favourites – and don't forget to check in with Santa at his workshop nearby.

For some thrilling adventures, you can take part in amusement rides such as the 60-foot ferris wheel and choo-choo train. One unique addition in the heart of city is the tube park where you can hurdle down 200 feet. You'll have the chance to immerse yourself in four mystical worlds where you may encounter a dancing Yeti in The Disco Den or rub a giant gnomes toque for good luck in The Whimsical Forest.

Check out the videos above for a sneak peek from CTV Morning Live.