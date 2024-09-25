VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Atmospheric rivers deluge parts of B.C. as storm season begins

    Pedestrians carry umbrellas as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Pedestrians carry umbrellas as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A series of atmospheric rivers has been moving across British Columbia's north and central coasts and spreading into the Interior, bringing heavy rain.

    The River Forecast Centre is maintaining high-stream flow advisories and several flood watches throughout the province, while a higher-level flood warning has been downgraded for the Telkwa River in northwestern B.C.

    The centre says the river east of Terrace peaked Tuesday, registering flow levels between a 20- and 50-year return period, while most other coastal rivers had been peaking at levels typically seen every one to five years.

    The forecaster says moderate to heavy rain had started spreading across the Interior, where flood watches are in effect near B.C.'s boundary with Alberta.

    The bulletin covers the headwaters of the Clearwater River, the North Thompson River above the Blue River, and the Canoe River at the northern end of Kinbasket Lake.

    Lower-level streamflow advisories cover the Cariboo region, including headwaters of the Quesnel River, as well as the rest of the North Thompson and the South Thompson, Upper Fraser and Upper Columbia rivers and their surrounding areas.

    Wednesday's bulletin says waterways could see rapid increases in flows, and heavy rain could worsen runoff from areas scorched by wildfire.

    Environment Canada has issued a series of wind warnings and special weather statements throughout much of the province.

    The weather office says many areas in the southern Interior and southeast were expected to see strong winds and heavy downpours through Wednesday night.

    Another bulletin says an intense low pressure system — the remnants of Typhoon Pulasan — would bring strong winds to coastal areas on Thursday.

    Winds are expected to reach speeds of 90 km/h with gusts up to 120 km/h on exposed sections of northern Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii and the central coast. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing

    An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News