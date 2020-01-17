At least 1 Metro Vancouver school cancelled classes due to weather Friday
Metro Vancouver residents shoveling snow on Jan. 13, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- With a Pacific storm heading to Metro Vancouver, at least one school in Metro Vancouver opted to cancel some classes on Friday.
Trinity Western University cancelled morning classes at its Langley campus because of weather conditions. Classes at the university's Richmond campus are set to proceed as usual, however, and an update on later classes is expected at 11 a.m.
On Friday morning, a special weather statement was issued for Metro Vancouver saying another Pacific storm is on the way and is expected to bring "a mix of winter weather."
But for some parts of the region, the morning brought clear blue skies. According to Environment Canada, the temperature at Vancouver International Airport was measured at -4 C but felt like -8 C with wind chill.
Earlier this week, dozens of schools had snow days and Wednesday saw every public school district in Metro Vancouver cancel class.