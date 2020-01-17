VANCOUVER -- Temperatures are beginning to get warmer in Metro Vancouver, but some regions are expected to see a little more snow before the rain sets in.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the southeastern region of Metro Vancouver, which includes Surrey and Langley, around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The weather agency predicts those areas could see about 5 centimetres of snow on Friday night, with another 5 centimetres possible on Saturday morning.

"Outflow winds will work to lower surface temperatures below the freezing mark this evening and through to at least tomorrow morning," Environment Canada's warning says.

"At this point a transition to rain is forecast later Saturday morning, but timing on this matter remains unclear. Total snowfall amounts will depend on when this transition to rain occurs."

The warning also states that there is a risk of freezing rain for the region.

Earlier on Friday, a special weather statement was issued for Metro Vancouver saying another Pacific storm is on the way and is expected to bring "a mix of winter weather."

The storm is predicted to arrive later Friday evening and could cause snow and freezing rain overnight, Environment Canada said. Strong winds are also expected.

For the Howe Sound and Fraser Valley regions, that storm is expected to hit even harder overnight, prompting Environment Canada to issue a winter storm watch.

"In addition to heavy snow, freezing rain is also a significant threat from this storm," Environment Canada's statement said.

"Over Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and Whistler, temperatures near surface will likely remain slightly below zero due to cold outflow winds pouring out from the BC interior. This sets up ideal conditions for freezing rain as the warmer air overrides cold air trapped at the surface."

By midday Saturday, however, rain is predicted in most of Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, when high temperatures could reach 6 C.

On Sunday and heading into early next week, Vancouver is predicted to see a lot of rain and high temperatures averaging 9 C. Lows aren't expected to dip below freezing.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn