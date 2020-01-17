VANCOUVER -- Temperatures are beginning to get warmer in Metro Vancouver, but some regions are expected to see a little more snow before the rain sets in.

Early Friday morning, a special weather statement was issued for Metro Vancouver saying another Pacific storm is on the way and is expected to bring "a mix of winter weather."

The storm is predicted to arrive later Friday evening and could cause snow and freezing rain overnight, Environment Canada said. Strong winds are also expected.

The storm is expected to bring snow when it first hits the south coast, then switch to rain as warmer air moves in.

"Timing this transition to rain is always challenging in these situations," Environment Canada's weather statement said. "There is a chance that this transition could be delayed resulting in higher snowfall amounts. It is also possible this transition will include a period of freezing rain."

For the Howe Sound and Fraser Valley regions, that storm is expected to hit even harder overnight, prompting Environment Canada to issue a winter storm watch.

"In addition to heavy snow, freezing rain is also a significant threat from this storm," Environment Canada's statement said.

"Over Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and Whistler, temperatures near surface will likely remain slightly below zero due to cold outflow winds pouring out from the BC interior. This sets up ideal conditions for freezing rain as the warmer air overrides cold air trapped at the surface."

By midday Saturday, however, rain is predicted in most of Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, when high temperatures could reach 6 C.

On Sunday and heading into early next week, Vancouver is predicted to see a lot of rain and high temperatures averaging 9 C. Lows aren't expected to dip below freezing.