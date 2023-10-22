As winter weather approaches, Burnaby in dire need of shelter space, homeless advocate says
A Burnaby homeless advocate says as the region moves into colder, wet weather, the city needs to find ways to shelter its most vulnerable residents.
According to the latest Metro Vancouver homeless count, Burnaby was one of a number of municipalities that saw a sizeable increase in its homeless population. Two hundred and nine Burnaby residents were recorded in the point-in-time count, an increase of 69 per cent since 2020.
Carol-Ann Flanagan, the executive director with The Society to End Homelessness in Burnaby said the city only has one homeless shelter that holds 40 people: 30 men and 10 women. She said it’s always full.
Last winter, the organization oversaw an emergency warming centre located in a church for people to access. Flanagan said the centre was open for 103 nights and had 1,068 visits. She said many of the people who frequented the church were women or seniors.
“I watched a senior woman in a wheelchair being brought into the EWR (emergency warming centre) by her senior son,” she said. “We have to do better.”
In June, the City of Burnaby launched the Mayor’s Task Force on Unsheltered Community Members to tackle the growing issue of housing insecurity. Coun. Maita Santiago chairs the task force and said in the last five years, the city has taken steps to actively support those experiencing homelessness.
“Since then, we’ve got two supportive housing developments, we’ve got emergency warming centres, so we’ve made some progress,” she said.
Flanagan said despite the progress the city has made, there are still gaps when it comes to accessing shelters and warming centres.
She told CTV News the warming centres are only open when temperatures reach zero degrees or if there’s been three consecutive days of rain. Last winter, the warming centre the organization oversaw was nearly always full, according to Flanagan.
“If we only have 20 spaces, or 24 spaces, where do the others sleep? They’re outside again,” she said.
Flanagan said she’d like to see the city open a warming centre that’s open 24/7, regardless of the weather conditions. Coun. Santiago said the city is working with BC Housing and community partners to provide additional winter shelter space.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria and occupied West Bank
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza, two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral Sunday into a broader conflict.
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says embassy at the ready to welcome evacuees from Gaza
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says the embassy is ready to help Canadians in Gaza as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire and warnings of a widened war
Hezbollah announced the deaths of five more militants as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border intensified and the Israeli prime minister warned Lebanon on Sunday not to let itself get dragged into a new war.
Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Israel is 'pleased' that Canada has joined the United States and France in believing that an explosion at a Gaza City hospital last week was fired by an errant rocket from within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador in Ottawa said Sunday.
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River home invasion victim shares terrifying experience
When Janet Mitchell looked out her window, she saw three people attempting to break down her front door around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
-
Nanaimo mom commits to helping grieving parents after suffering her own loss
A Nanaimo mom is on an unexpected mission to help parents facing loss.
-
1 dead, suspect at large after stabbing at Port Alberni apartment building
One man is dead and another is wanted by police after a stabbing in Port Alberni Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Three arrested at Calgary demonstrations related to Middle East conflict
Three people were arrested in connection with protests at the city's Olympic Plaza on Sunday.
-
Wastewater from ruptured sewer line still flowing into Bow River: Town of Cochrane
After initially saying that wastewater was no longer flowing into the Bow River, the Town of Cochrane said actually it still is.
-
Tales from the Rez: New horror-humour anthology series from director Trevor Solway mines Blackfoot ghost stories
Just in time for Halloween thrills and chills, Tales from the Rez has arrived on screens telling scary stories that might ring a bell for anyone who grew up in Siksika.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-based Pride Tape makes NHL appearance Saturday despite ban
A Canadian NHL player is the first to sport rainbow-coloured Pride Tape on the ice since it was banned by the league.
-
Pinball wizards flock to Sherwood park 'to be the best' in Alberta
It was a battle of Alberta in Sherwood Park Sunday, with Calgary and Edmonton's best pinball players fighting for the title of best in the province.
-
Oilers star Connor McDavid to miss at least a week with an upper-body injury
Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid was expected to be out of the lineup for one to two weeks due to an upper-body injury, the NHL team said Sunday.
Toronto
-
Retrial of Toronto mother once convicted of killing disabled daughter wraps up first week. Here's what happened
A Toronto mother’s fight to clear her name in the death of her disabled 16-year-old daughter Cynara continues as her retrial, in which she once again faces a charge of first-degree murder, began at a downtown Toronto courtroom last week. Here's what took place in the first week of proceedings:
-
Two people taken to hospital after e-bike catches fire in Toronto apartment
Two adults were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at a residential high-rise in Toronto’s Yorkville area, say paramedics.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada, Prime Minister to pause interest rate increases
For the second time in as many months, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the Bank of Canada to pause any further interest rate increases, saying millions of Canadians are 'struggling to make ends meet.'
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to downtown Montreal, demand end to killing of civilians in Gaza
A rainfall warning didn't stop thousands protesters from gathering in downtown Montreal Sunday to voice their support for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
Demonstrators rally in several Quebec cities to protect the midwife profession
Nearly 100 people gathered in Montreal on Sunday afternoon in support of the midwives, whose future is threatened by Bill 15, according to various organizations.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't want to see anybody hurt': Weekend rallies in Winnipeg support both sides of Israeli/Hamas conflict
Palestinian and Israeli groups clashed outside of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday, projecting their stances on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
"Really important to have that outlet': Manitoba's 2SLGBTQ+ curling league
Nick Sears and his teammates spend their Sundays sweeping away at the Granite Curling Club.
-
'A lot of fun': Manitoba-based Indigenous-led sitcom returns for 2nd season
The creator of a Manitoba-based sitcom set on a fictional northern First Nation says he can’t wait for people to watch its new season.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. psych nurse appeals to have $50K in misconduct charges overturned
A former Saskatchewan psychiatric nurse fined $50,000 for professional misconduct may get a lesser penalty after an appeal court judge quashed several findings of the disciplinary committee.
-
Sask. town elects new mayor in byelection following ethics probe
A new mayor has been elected in the Town of Nipawin in a byelection called after the last mayor resigned amid an ethics investigation.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops triumph over Regina Thunder in prairie conference final
The rivalry between the Regina Thunder and the Saskatoon Hilltops was at full flame today as the teams clashed in the Junior Football Prairie Conference final.
Regina
-
Regina police close portion of Sask. Drive following serious collision involving pedestrian
Regina police have closed a portion of Saskatchewan Drive following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Sunday night.
-
'To see everybody go their separate ways is tough': Riders clean out their lockers after missing playoffs
Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders cleaned out their lockers on Sunday as their 2023 season came to a close following Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts which officially knocked them out of playoff contention.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly waving machete near Saskatchewan Legislative Building
A Regina woman is in custody after allegedly waving a machete near the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
Atlantic
-
Three dead in fatal collision in Fort Lawrence, N.S.: RCMP
Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating a collision that resulted in the death of three people on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence, N.S.
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
Wind and rain are no match for Legs for Literacy runners
The wind and rain couldn't stop over 1,500 people from participating in this years Legs for Literacy run, which is making its full return.
London
-
Rally to show support for Palestinians held at London’s Victoria Park
'What matters is, who stands with peace and justice today.' Speakers at a rally in London encourage politicians take a stronger stand.
-
'1-in-67 million odds': Ontario man makes two hole-in-ones in same round
John Payne of Woodstock, Ont. waited 62 years to make his first career hole-in-one. It took him less than a half-hour to make his second.
-
Sarnia police investigate gunshots heard at Rainbow Park
An increased police presence was seen at Rainbow Park Sunday after the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) was notified of gunshots heard around 6 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in the north
For the second time in a month, rallies under the banner of 1 Million March 4 Children were organized in cities across the region and across the country calling for the elimination of what organizers call “the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum" while counter-protestors says the group is spreading anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric and misinformation “under the guise of saving children.”
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Kitchener
-
'Pumpkin People' wow in West Galt
A Halloween spectacle in Cambridge is getting rave reviews.
-
WATCH
WATCH Brantford, Ont. stilt walker attempts world record
A Brantford, Ont. performer is walking into the history books – again.
-
Police investigation on Kitchener trail
Waterloo regional police have taken down the police tape that they used to block off a portion of a Kitchener trail Sunday morning, but haven’t said what officers were doing in the area.