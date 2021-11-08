Arsonist in Metro Vancouver Masonic hall fires sentenced to 40 months in prison

VANCOUVER -

A man who the court heard told police he was "on a mission to address Illuminati (or) Freemasons" has been sentenced to 40 months in prison in a Metro Vancouver arson case.

This is a breaking news update. Original copy follows. More info to come.

The man who pleaded guilty to an arson spree that targeted three different Metro Vancouver Masonic halls goes before a judge Monday morning for his sentencing hearing.

Benjamin Orion Carlson Kohlman pleaded guilty in September to three charges of intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire or explosion to two halls in North Vancouver, and one in East Vancouver the morning of March 30.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of three-and-a-half to five years, while defence is asking for Kohlman to serve two to three years.

In his submissions to the judge, Crown counsel Jonas Dow said he and defence both agree the motive for the arson spree was "not revenge or hate."

Defence lawyer Jessica Dawkins told the judge the crimes were “very much something that came about due to (Kohlman’s) struggles with mental health and addiction.”

“He is very much remorseful for his actions,” Dawkins said, adding that Kohlman “believes he deserves to be punished.”

Dawkins also told the court Kohlman believed he heard voices in his head telling him to burn down Masonic halls, and set them in the early morning hours because he did not intend to hurt anyone.

She added that the judge should consider the fact Kohlman had no criminal record and pleaded guilty relatively early in the process as mitigating factors.

Kohlman has been in custody since his arrest a few hours after the three fires and appeared Monday morning via video link.

He was also charged with three counts of break-and-enter to commit arson, and with assault of a peace officer.

The Crown told CTV News those charges are expected to be stayed once the judge imposes a sentence, expected Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More to come...