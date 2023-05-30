'Armed and dangerous': Surrey RCMP searching for 2 men who removed ankle monitors

Mounties in Surrey are trying to track down two men who removed their ankle monitors after being released on bail, saying both should be considered "armed and dangerous."

In a statement Tuesday, police said Terry McDonald and Joseph Gregory are facing firearms charges and were released from custody last Thursday with conditions that they undergo electronic monitoring while on house arrest.

The next day, according to the Surrey RCMP, both men were reported to have "removed their ankle monitors and left their court-mandated residence." Since then, investigators with the Serious Crime Unit have been trying to find the men but have not been able to.

"Both men should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, call 911 immediately and do not approach them," the appeal for information from the RCMP says.

Terry McDonald is 25 years old, 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds, police say. When last seen, he was wearing a black-and-grey Jordan tracksuit and black shoes.

According to publicly available court records, McDonald is currently facing three charges: possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, making or possessing explosives, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Joseph Gregory is 26 years old, 6’2' tall and weighs 221 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a "gold-coloured Jordan symbol."

According to publicly available court records, Gregory is facing charges of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possessing a firearm without a licence or registration and possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon that is not a firearm.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-599-0502.