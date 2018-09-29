Hollywood heartthrob Jason Mamoa, whose celebrated character "Khal Drogo" was killed off in the first season of "Game of Thrones," has been spotted in Vancouver alive and kicking.

The actor shared a photo of himself with pro-athletes Mada Abdelhamid and Mainei Kinimaka at Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill in Yaletown in the city's downtown on Thursday night.

The actor wrote in an Instagram caption, “Celebrating with my Ohana @realdealmada @maineikinimaka today is the day. A new chapter. SEE begins.”

It was announced earlier this year that Mamoa would be starring in Apple’s new fantasy series, “See.”

The 39-year-old Hawaiian native will be playing the lead, Baba Voss, who, like his “Game of Thrones” character, is described as a fearless warrior and leader. While Apple has yet to premiere any original content, the company has been aggressively snatching up TV show scripts in recent months.

The “Aquaman” star also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of “See” on his Instagram:

According to the Union of British Columbia Performers, production on “See” began last week and is expected to wrap at the end of March. But fans can also catch the actor at the Fan Expo Vancouver on Oct. 13.

There's been rumours reported all year as to whether Mamoa's Khal Drogo character will make a back-from-the dead appearance in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.