

Nick Wells, CTV News Vancouver





In one of the more serious takes on April Fools' Day, the BC NDP jokingly thanked their predecessors in the provincial government Monday for sharing money laundering documents.

The New Democrats issued a statement praising the BC Liberals for waiving cabinet confidence and releasing documents related to the investigation of money laundering in the province.

"I must admit, I never thought they’d actually agree to this," said Attorney General David Eby in a snarky press release. "But I am happy to be wrong on this and I want to thank Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberals for putting politics aside and, honestly, for their bravery in taking this step."

A previous report obtained by CTV News warned the Liberals of money laundering in B.C. casinos back in 2012.

The release highlights the tension between B.C.'s two major parties over the issue of money laundering.

While the NDP may have decided on a more serious joke, other B.C. organizations had a much more relaxed view.

The Vancouver Public Library said their self-checkout now has a new feature: selfie checkout.

"Now you can make sure your book covers match your outfit," the library said in a tweet. "Reading is fashionable after all. Stay gorgeous Vancouver!"

We’ve added a new feature – a selfie checkout. Now you can make sure your book covers match your outfit. Reading is fashionable after all. Stay gorgeous Vancouver! pic.twitter.com/kBfiW46Sug — Vancouver Public Lib (@VPL) April 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the Cactus Club announced plans for a new seaside venture.

The restaurant chain said it would open "Vancouver's first stand-alone floating restaurant" off Stanley Park.

"Cactus Restaurants are known for our AAA locations and world-class design and this takes our signature views and experience to a whole new level…sea level," said president Richard Jaffray.

**Introducing** Club Island by Cactus Club Cafe. Vancouver’s first stand-alone floating restaurant off the shores of Stanley Park. See the details on this boat/paddle board/kayak-accessible location coming Summer 2019: https://t.co/HHH2oGMFiG #club #announcement #cactusclubcafe pic.twitter.com/jFYwgBg9UF — Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe) April 1, 2019 Over at the University of British Columbia, President Santa Ono said the university will open a new campus in Hawaii in 2021.

"To incentivize the move, all faculty/staff/students having to move to Hawaii will receive free roundtrip transportation & sunscreen in year 1," Ono tweeted.