April Fools' pranks: NDP 'thanks' Liberals, UBC announces new Hawaiian campus
Cactus Club announced plans for a floating restaurant as part of April Fools' Day. (Cactus Club)
Nick Wells, CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 1:58PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 3:52PM PDT
In one of the more serious takes on April Fools' Day, the BC NDP jokingly thanked their predecessors in the provincial government Monday for sharing money laundering documents.
The New Democrats issued a statement praising the BC Liberals for waiving cabinet confidence and releasing documents related to the investigation of money laundering in the province.
"I must admit, I never thought they’d actually agree to this," said Attorney General David Eby in a snarky press release. "But I am happy to be wrong on this and I want to thank Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberals for putting politics aside and, honestly, for their bravery in taking this step."
A previous report obtained by CTV News warned the Liberals of money laundering in B.C. casinos back in 2012.
The release highlights the tension between B.C.'s two major parties over the issue of money laundering.
While the NDP may have decided on a more serious joke, other B.C. organizations had a much more relaxed view.
The Vancouver Public Library said their self-checkout now has a new feature: selfie checkout.
"Now you can make sure your book covers match your outfit," the library said in a tweet. "Reading is fashionable after all. Stay gorgeous Vancouver!"
Meanwhile, the Cactus Club announced plans for a new seaside venture.
The restaurant chain said it would open "Vancouver's first stand-alone floating restaurant" off Stanley Park.
"Cactus Restaurants are known for our AAA locations and world-class design and this takes our signature views and experience to a whole new level…sea level," said president Richard Jaffray.
"To incentivize the move, all faculty/staff/students having to move to Hawaii will receive free roundtrip transportation & sunscreen in year 1," Ono tweeted.