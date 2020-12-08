VANCOUVER -- A participant of Saturday’s anti-mask protest in Vancouver was arrested shortly after the event for allegedly threatening a person with dog spray, according to police.

Authorities said the man left the rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery but continued his protest while waiting for a bus near Burrard Station. He was allegedly yelling obscenities while not wearing a mask or physically distancing when another man in line called him a "disgrace."

“In response, the protester allegedly pulled out dog repellent and threatened him,” police said on the Vancouver Crime Stories website.

Officers arrested the man for uttering threats and he’s also been issued two tickets under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act. The dog repellent was seized as evidence.

About 500 people gathered at the art gallery Saturday afternoon to protest ongoing public health orders aimed at combatting transmission of COVID-19.

Anthem singer Mark Donnelly opened the gathering with a rendition of “O Canada” one day after being fired by the Vancouver Canucks over his planned participation in the rally.