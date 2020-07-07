VANCOUVER -- Another strip club in Vancouver was closed briefly due to COVID-19.

No. 5 Orange was closed Monday when management was made aware that a staff member tested positive for the virus, the club said in a social media post.

The person is reportedly "doing well."

The club says a "thorough inspection" was conducted, and multiple officers with Vancouver Coastal Health were consulted.

The club wrote on Instagram Tuesday the club has since been cleared to reopen.

"We take COVID-19 seriously and will continue to do our part to keep everyone safe during these unprecedented times," the post reads.

It advises anyone who attended No. 5 Orange on Canada Day monitor themselves, and call 811 if they feel any symptoms.

Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, chills, cough or worsening chronic cough and shortness of breath.

Those with the virus may also experience sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell or taste, headache, fatigue and diarrhea.

Some experience nausea and vomiting and muscle aches. Less common symptoms include stuffy nose, pink eye, dizziness or confusion, abdominal pain and rashes or skin discolouration for the fingers or toes.

The case at No. 5 Orange comes a week after another club in the city reopened its doors.

The downtown strip club Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge said last Tuesday it had been cleared to reopen after an inspection and review of safety protocols.

In that case, three people who'd been at the club tested positive. Several others were asked to self-isolate.

Officials did not release details about either possible exposure, saying only that it's important that people stay home when they're sick.

Brandi's asked anyone who visited the club between June 21 and 24, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., to self-monitor and call to request a test if they notice symptoms.