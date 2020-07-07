VANCOUVER -- Health officials have identified another 12 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including one epidemiologically linked case.

Tuesday's update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the total number of cases identified since the start of the pandemic to 2,990.

Epi-linked cases are uncovered through public health investigations and involve people who "meet the case definition for COVID-19 but may not have been tested for a number of reasons," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement.

Officials also announced another 16 people have recovered from the virus since Monday's update, outpacing the number of new infections and pushing the province's active caseload down to 162.

Of those, 16 people remain in hospital, including four who are in intensive care units.

