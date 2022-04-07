Another massive lotto jackpot was recently won in B.C.

BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B

In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling $60 billion in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit. From addressing housing affordability, to shoring up the Canadian military in the face of global instability, the budget outlines how the federal Liberals propose to steer the Canadian economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks at a news conference in the media lockup, ahead of the tabling of the federal budget, in Ottawa, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

How the 2022 federal budget impacts you

The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.

UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.

