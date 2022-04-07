Another massive lotto jackpot was recently won in B.C.

For the third time in a month, a lottery ticket sold in B.C. will make someone millions richer.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation says a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Surrey matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday's draw, meaning someone has won the prize of about $18.8 million.

Other multi-million-dollar prizes have been won in the Lower Mainland in recent weeks.

About three weeks ago, Lana and Joery Leung purchased a lotto ticket from a Vancouver store that gave them a $6-million win. The couple said they used their lucky numbers – a combination of family birthdays – for 36 years before their big win.

And, just a week before that, a winning ticket was sold in Chilliwack for the March 9 draw. Uncle-nephew duo John and Travis Bonner eventually came forward to claim that draw's roughly $8-million prize.

According to the BCLC, the odds of matching all six numbers and collecting a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are an infinitesimal one in 13,983,816.

Details on the latest multimillionaire will be released after they come forward. All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on the ticket to claim their prize.