VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared another outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital after a patient and staff member both tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health said there is "evidence of transmission" in the hospital's medicine unit, prompting enhanced infection prevention and control measures at the facility.

"The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions," the health authority said in an information bulletin.

"Surrey Memorial Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-base basis."

Fraser Health contact-tracing is also underway.

The last outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital was declared over just last week. That outbreak happened in the kidney unit, which at the time held fewer than a dozen patients.