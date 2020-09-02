VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Lower Mainland hospital, Fraser Health has confirmed.

The outbreak, at Surrey Memorial Hospital, was declared Tuesday, the health authority says.

While the outbreak was listed on Fraser Health's website, few details were given, including how many people tested positive, when they tested positive and whether it involved health-care staff or patients.

The latest outbreak wasn't included in Tuesday's written COVID-19 update from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

In that update, the pair said there was a total of eight outbreaks in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Those outbreaks – which are all in the Fraser Health region – include: