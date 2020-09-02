Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Lower Mainland hospital
The emergency entrance at Surrey Memorial Hospital is seen in this undated file image.
VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Lower Mainland hospital, Fraser Health has confirmed.
The outbreak, at Surrey Memorial Hospital, was declared Tuesday, the health authority says.
While the outbreak was listed on Fraser Health's website, few details were given, including how many people tested positive, when they tested positive and whether it involved health-care staff or patients.
The latest outbreak wasn't included in Tuesday's written COVID-19 update from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
In that update, the pair said there was a total of eight outbreaks in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Those outbreaks – which are all in the Fraser Health region – include:
- Bear Creek Villa independent living facility
- Czorny Alzheimer Centre long-term care facility
- Derby Manor independent living facility
- George Derby Centre long-term care facility
- Maple Ridge Seniors Village assisted living facility
- MSA Manor long-term care facility (second outbreak)
- New Vista Care Home long-term care facility
- Normanna Living long-term care facility