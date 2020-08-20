VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced another 80 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, as well as two more deaths from the coronavirus.

Thursday's update from deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the total number of infections identified locally since the start of the pandemic to 4,825.

The latest fatalities also bring the province's death toll to 200.

Gustafson said both of the most recent victims were residents of long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region, which spans from Burnaby to Hope.

"Our sincere condolences to all those who have lost friends and loved ones during the COVID pandemic," she said.

British Columbia also saw a significant jump in COVID-19 recoveries, however, with 96 people being cleared of the disease since Wednesday's update.

That pushed the number of active cases in the province from 798 down to 780.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also remains fairly stable, and low. Officials said there are 11 people in hospital as of Thursday, an increase of one from their previous update. That total includes four people in intensive care or critical care units.

But while much of the recent surge in cases has involved younger people in their 20s and 30s, Gustafson said officials are "seeing a small increase" in infections involving people aged 40 to 60.

“We are carefully monitoring this trend, because we know that the risk of severe illness goes up with age," she added. "And the two new deaths in long-term care facilities of course reflect the vulnerability of this population to severe disease from COVID-19."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.