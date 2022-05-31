Angry crowd calling for mayor's resignation abruptly ends Surrey council meeting
Tensions at Surrey City Hall have reached a boiling point, after an angry crowd forced the abrupt end of a council meeting.
Several councillors and residents are calling for the mayor’s resignation as his criminal public mischief case makes its way through the court system.
It was an extremely tense and volatile situation Monday night.
Video on social media shows dozens of people in the crowd standing up and yelling in council chambers.
“People in Surrey are fed up, and the mayor is completely tone deaf when it comes to the community and how people are feeling,” wrote Coun. Linda Annis in a news release Monday night.
The meeting was abruptly adjourned after just seven minutes with staff citing safety concerns.
It all began after Couns. Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial read motions demanding Mayor Doug McCallum step down until his criminal trial is over.
Locke is running against McCallum for the mayor’s seat in the upcoming October election.
“The mood was anger and frustration and just really despair for this city. People are tired of this mayor and his behaviour,” said Locke.
Agitated members of the crowd echoed the councillors' sentiments with shouting and chanting.
“There's just a combination of disappointment and people were angered that he continues to ignore the public,” said Hundial.
“You know I didn’t really fear for my safety, you know things can get a little out of hand at times in council, very rambunctious. But you know my recollection of it was that the public wanted some answers."
McCallum is facing a charge of public mischief.
He’s accused of lying to police about a confrontation with a member of the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign last September where he claimed a woman drove over his foot. None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.
As a result, he’s also facing an ethics complaint for staying on as chair of the Surrey Police Service.
"I think that people have just had enough,” said Locke.
CTV News has reached out to McCallum’s office for comment and a spokesperson said the mayor will not be commenting.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Overdose crisis: 'Important announcement' coming with federal, B.C. governments
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
Canada has imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, who is reportedly the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
'I was scared to report it': Active military member speaks out about facing sexual violence
An active member of the Royal Canadian Navy says he is a military sexual assault survivor who wants meaningful change to come from former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour’s report on sexual misconduct in the armed forces.
Closing arguments made in case of Alberta father, son accused of murdering hunters
A father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters defended themselves, their lawyers said during closing statements at trial, while the prosecution argued it was a case of taking the law into one’s own hands.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP bust international 'dark web' drug-trafficking ring in Nanaimo, B.C.
A years-long investigation has led to the arrests of three men who were allegedly running an international "dark web" drug trafficking ring out of Nanaimo, B.C.
-
'This is a growing community': Mill Bay mall was slated for demolition before burning to the ground
The owners of the property plan to redevelop the site, building upwards of 1,000 homes and a seniors' residence.
-
Crews removing hazardous trees from Courtenay river
Crews are at work this week along the shores of the Puntledge River removing a trio of cottonwood trees identified as a risk to tubers and other summer fans of the Mid-Island river.
Calgary
-
Kevin Costner to saddle up, head Calgary Stampede Parade
Acclaimed actor, producer and director Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 edition of the Calgary Stampede Parade
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
Calgary's Major Tom named top new restaurant in Canada
Enjoying the view from the top is old hat for the owners of Calgary's Major Tom Bar, a restaurant situated on the 40th floor of a downtown office tower.
Edmonton
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Treasury Board president and Finance Minister Travis Toews is the first official candidate in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
-
Ronald McDonald House donation box stolen in northeast Edmonton
Police are still looking for a man who stole a donation box from the Manning Town Centre McDonald's in late April.
-
Kevin Costner to saddle up, head Calgary Stampede Parade
Acclaimed actor, producer and director Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 edition of the Calgary Stampede Parade
Toronto
-
Unsolved murder of Ontario woman 42 years ago could be cracked by unusual clue
The unsolved murder an Ontario teenager who 'disappeared without a trace' in 1980 could be cracked by an unusual clue found near her remains, police say.
-
'Brazen as hell': Toronto man's luxury car stolen during AutoTrader sale
A Toronto man is sounding the alarm after he says his luxury sports car was stolen in broad daylight while he was selling the vehicle on an online marketplace earlier this month.
-
Police north of Toronto warn of 'dangerous social media trend,' 14-year-old boy charged
A new 'challenge' is creeping up on social media and police are warning of the very serious consequences that could follow if you choose to take part.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
Quebec education minister calls for elementary school teacher accused of sex assault to lose licence
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Montrealers lining up in droves to get passports ahead of summer vacation season
Hundreds of Montrealers are lining up outside Service Canada offices in the hopes of getting their passports.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past 24 hours?
As southern Manitoba continues to be hit with heavy rain, a number of communities received more than 50 mm of rain over the last 24 hours.
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
Winnipeg police looking to identify vehicle involved in fatal crash with pedestrian
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help to identify the vehicle involved in a fatal crash on May 17.
Saskatoon
-
'He was a good kid': Family creates shrine in memory of man allegedly murdered by Sask. RCMP officer
The sister of a man allegedly murdered by an RCMP officer says her family wants justice.
-
Salvation Army 'sprang into action' following Saskatoon condo fire
When a massive blaze consumed a three-storey condo building on Friday night, The Salvation Army was ready to help.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
'We failed him': Health officials testify on first day of Samwel Uko inquest
On Monday, a jury was selected and witness testimonies began for the coroner’s inquest into the death of Samwel Uko.
Atlantic
-
Public barred from listening as another senior Mountie testifies before N.S. shooting inquiry
The second of two senior Mounties is testifying today about his role in the RCMP's response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Man, 19, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Yarmouth
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly choked and stabbed a woman in Yarmouth, N.S.
-
Halifax police seek suspect after man badly injured in stabbing
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Halifax early Tuesday morning. Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2000-3000 block of Gottingen Street before 3 a.m.
London
-
Possible cause of death revealed in freezer murder
The forensic pathologist who examined the body of a Mississauga man found in a freezer has testified at the first degree murder trial of Chad Reu-Waters.
-
Car leaves road, strikes guide wire and unoccupied home
OPP in Norfolk County are using a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning as an example of why it’s important to wear your seatbelt.
-
LPS concerned for wellbeing of London youth
London police are concerned for the wellbeing of a 16-year-old who hasn’t been since May 27.
Northern Ontario
-
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
-
Sault police say attempted murder suspect should be considered armed and dangerous
The Sault Ste. Marie Police service have arrested one of two suspects in a recent attempted murder case.
-
Police say Sudbury senior stopped for speeding twice within 12 minutes on Hwy. 69
A senior driving in the French River on May 22 was clearly in a hurry: police pulled the vehicle over twice within 12 minutes.
Kitchener
-
Engagement and education on controversial Kitchener statue could last up to a year, cost up to $30,000: report
A public engagement and education process to determine the future of the controversial Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener could cost up to $30,000 and take up a year to complete, according to a city report.
-
Local AIDS committee applies to run Cambridge CTS site
A consumption and treatment services site in Cambridge is a step closer to reality.
-
Guelph man charged after hitting former employee with transport truck: police
A 46-year-old Guelph man his facing assault charges after police say he hit a former employee with a transport truck.