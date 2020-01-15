VANCOUVER -- The outgoing leader of B.C.'s Green Party still plans to sit as an MLA, but as of next week, he'll be an Independent.

The announcement about Andrew Weaver's decision, which comes into effect on Monday, was made through a statement issued by the party Wednesday morning.

Interim leader Adam Olsen said the party supports Weaver's choice, "so he can attend to the various health challenges affecting his family.

"The BC Green Party's work these past years to begin to reduce partisan polarization from our political discourse and restore the public's trust has been demanding, and because of this, we recognize that a person's commitment to their family needs to come before those to their caucus."

Weaver, who represents the Vancouver Island riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head, previously announced he'd resign as leader in January.

In November, he said he felt it was time to "pass the torch" and that "it's best not to be that hanger-on."

As he'd already announced he would not be seeking re-election, he said it would be better if he stepped aside, making room for an interim leader.

"That way I'm no longer the spokesperson for the party because that could potentially be viewed as undermining my colleagues," he said at the time.

Weaver said he'd recommended the interim leader be someone who does not plan to run for the party's leadership.