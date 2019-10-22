VANCOUVER – An alleged thief got what appeared to be an instant dose of karma after stealing a wedding dress in Vancouver.

The dress was stolen from a car, Vancouver Police Const. Lee Marten wrote in a post on Twitter Sunday.

The newlywed couple flagged officers down to report the theft from their vehicle.

But then, "not even 30 seconds later," a male walked by, carrying the dress, Marten wrote.

Sharing a photo of two officers and the couple, Marten posted that the suspect was "#InCustody."

He added, "#YouCantMakeThisStuffUp."

His post has since been liked by nearly 500 people, including the bride, who wrote, "Thank you both again – you have made this newly married couple extremely happy."

One commenter joked that he should have been invited to the wedding, but the groom wrote it had already happened.

"Excuses," Marten joked back.