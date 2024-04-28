All London Drugs stores closed across Western Canada due to system issue

All 79 locations of pharmacy and retail chain London Drugs are shut down Sunday, and there is no estimate on when they will be back open.

A customer service representative told CTV News “all of our systems are down” and the stores are unable to process any transactions for the time being.

London Drugs locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are closed, save for one pharmacy in Alberta open for emergencies.

The representative said it’s unknown what caused the network to crash and the IT team is looking into it.

The systems went down late Sunday morning Pacific Time, and as of 1:45 p.m. the stores remained closed.

Signs posted in the window of the London Drugs on Granville and West Georgia streets in downtown Vancouver advised customers that pharmacists are on standby for “urgent pharmacy needs.”

Customers standing outside the store were told by security that there is no ETA on reopening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.