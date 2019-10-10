NEW WESTMINSTER – An Alberta man shot the Abbotsford, B.C. police constable who died in the line of duty in 2017, a judge ruled Thursday, but it has not yet been determined whether he'll be held criminally responsible.

She said the Crown proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. However, in her ruling, Justice Carol Ross said she will now have to determine whether Oscar Arfmann's mental state at the time means he is not criminally responsible.

She said he is guilty of first-degree murder, but the decision will not likely be entered in the record given the defence's motion to seek mental assessment. Defence is also raising the issue of his sanity.

His lawyers presented their case that Arfmann was suffering from schizophrenia the day of the shooting, and said he's still dealing with the illness. They asked for an additional psychiatric assessment.

The judge decided to grant a new psychiatric assessment, meaning a decision on his criminal responsibility would not be reached Thursday. Arfmann is instead scheduled to reappear in court in February.

CTV News is covering the verdict live from court. Scroll down to follow along through our live blog.

The 67-year-old pleaded not guilty in the death of Const. John Davidson, who was killed when responding to reports of a stolen vehicle two years ago.

Davidson's widow, parents and three adult children were present when the judge read the verdict Thursday, seated next to the Abbotsford police chief.

At least two dozen uniformed and plainclothes officers were also in court to hear the decision. The courtroom was silent after the judge announced the verdict.

Before reading her decision, the judge spoke about moments highlighted through the trial, including witnesses who testified they'd heard a man say, "I'll show you what I have in store for the police."

The judge also mentioned a photo captured at a nearby gas station that day showing a man in a baseball cap, sunglasses and a leather jacket carrying what appears to be a rifle.

She brought up witnesses who said they saw Davidson fall to the ground, those that saw the shooter, and those that ran for help.

Reading her verdict, the judge ruled it was Arfmann who stole the Ford Mustang that brought Davidson to the parking lot that day, and that he was driving it when he was arrested near the shooting scene.

"There is simply no other reasonable possibility," she said.

The defence previously argued that there was a "critical gap" in the timeline, where Arfmann's whereabouts couldn't be accounted for.

Defence for Arfmann argued he had no motive to kill Davidson, having no history with Abbotsford police, and said the Crown's case involved conflicting witness accounts.

His lawyers argued only two witnesses said they saw the shooting, and their descriptions of the suspect varied. Defence also questioned the Crown's linking of a rifle believed to be the murder weapon to the accused.

The court heard Arfmann's DNA was found only on a small part of the gun, and that he'd been bleeding at the time of his arrest, so that could have been the source.

Davidson's blood was not found on Arfmann, and Arfmann's DNA was not found on bullet casings at the scene, his lawyers argued earlier this year in the judge-alone trial.

The Crown said two people identified a black Mustang and a man wearing a black leather jacket and carrying a gun at the scene of the shooting.

During the months-long trial, the prosecution called Davidson's fellow officers to testify, and played the final police radio recordings of the late constable they say was first on scene.

The 53-year-old officer was at a shopping complex on Mount Lehman Road in the city east of Vancouver, where he'd been called after someone reported seeing a stolen vehicle in the parking lot. Witnesses said at the time that a civilian blocked the vehicle in, and it was then that the driver opened fire.

The prosecution said Davidson was shot twice from behind. They allege Arfmann shot Davidson in an effort to escape arrest.

The court heard from a woman who'd been in the area that day, and said she'd run to Davidson's side when she saw him fall, face down, from her office window.

When asked why, she tearfully said, "He didn't need to be alone."

Closing arguments wrapped two months ago, but Ross reserved her decision until Oct. 10.

At the time, she advised the Crown and defence that if she found Arfmann guilty, each side should be ready to make submissions about his mental state.

"I remain of the view that there are potentially outstanding issues relating to his mental status at the time of the offence," Ross told counsel on Aug. 2.

"I'm alerting you so that if or when we reach that point and I raise it, you won't be taken by surprise but will have thought through your positions."

With files from The Canadian Press, and CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and David Molko