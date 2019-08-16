

Allison Hurst, CTV News Vancouver





Fay Davidson vividly remembers the day she found out her dad had been shot at work.

“I was in the middle of lecture when Kelowna RCMP had to pull me out of class to break the news,” she told CTV News Vancouver, fighting back tears. “Among many scared thoughts, I began wondering what this meant for the future and how we should manage as a family.”

Davidson’s father, Abbotsford Const. John Davidson was killed Nov. 6, 2017 when he responded to a call about a stolen vehicle at an Abbotsford shopping complex.

She spoke at a golf tournament fundraiser for the Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ribbon Society on Thursday. It supports the families of police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The goal for this inaugural golf tournament was to raise $25,000 to send five children of fallen officers to a post-secondary school of their choice in 2019.

It’s a program that helped her. “The fear of having to give up my career was not only upsetting for me but I knew it would have broken my dad’s heart,” she said. By receiving the scholarship she explained that she’s been able to continue working towards her bachelor of science and nursing at UBC Okanagan.

“The sense of care and emotional support that came with that generosity was felt deeply by my entire family.”

The man accused in the death of Constable John Davidson is 67 year old Oscar Arfmann. He pleaded not guilty. The prosecution and defence gave their closing arguments on August 2.

The trial by judge alone has been adjourned until Sept. 25 when a date will be set to release a decision.