The man accused of gunning down Const. John Davidson almost two years ago had no prior history with the officer's department, his defence said Friday during closing arguments.

Defence lawyer Martin Peters also told the court there's no evidence connecting his client, 67-year-old Oscar Arfmann, with the slain constable.

Prosecutors countered that just because the two men might not have known each other, that doesn't speak to "absence of motive." They noted that Davidson was on scene to respond to reports that someone had shot a truck at a Quiznos.

The defence also called into question the reliability of some of the numerous people who testified they saw Arfmann on the day of the shooting. Peters argued some had watched TV news coverage on the case prior to giving statements to police. As a result, the lawyer suggested their testimony identifying his client should be given "no weight."

The defence also conceded that the Crown had made a compelling case, however.

Friday marks the second day of closing arguments in the high-profile Arfmann trial, during which the defence did not end up presenting any evidence.

While Arfmann was originally expected to testify, his lawyers told CTV News Vancouver that he ended up giving them different instructions, and never did take the stand.

Prosecutors gave their closing arguments on Thursday, pointing to images captured at the Abbotsford shopping complex where Const. Davidson was fatally shot on Nov. 6, 2017. They show a man wearing identical clothes to the one Arfmann was wearing when he was arrested.

The Crown also noted Arfmann's blood was found on the stock of the rifle that police seized after the shooting.

The case has been adjourned to Sept. 25, at which point a date will be set for Justice Carol Ross to deliver her decision.