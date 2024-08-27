Air Canada pilots to hold demonstration in Vancouver with potential strike looming

A demonstration by Air Canada pilots is expected Tuesday morning at the Vancouver International Airport.

Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), the union representing the pilots, will hold nationwide informational pickets at YVR, Toronto, Montreal, and Winnipeg.

“Hundreds of Air Canada pilots, supported by their peers from other airlines, will stand together, strong and unified, to demonstrate their resolve and solidarity in modernizing the decade-old contract,” wrote ALPA on Tuesday.

According to the union, the Air Canada pilots entered federal conciliation with their employer at the end of June.

ALPA says that if it is unable to come to terms with its employer by the end of the cooling-off period, pilots could take job action as early as mid-September.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement," said Charlene Hudy, the chair of ALPA’s Air Canada master executive council.

"However, our employer continues to force us closer to a strike position by not listening to our needs at the negotiating table regarding fair compensation, respectable retirement benefits, and quality-of-life improvements.

Last week, it was announced that the union had voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike.

In a statement, Air Canada wrote that it intends to reach a negotiated settlement with its pilots.

The airline says there has been significant progress in talks and the three-week cooling off period gives the parties more than sufficient time to address any outstanding issues.

“Air Canada is fully committed to bargaining meaningfully throughout the period,” wrote Air Canada.

“However, certainty about their travel plans is important to customers. For this reason, Air Canada has introduced a goodwill policy to give all customers flexibility with imminent travel plans.”

Starting on Tuesday, Air Canada will allow customers who have purchased flights between Sept. 15 and 23 to change their tickets at no additional cost.