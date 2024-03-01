Affectionate cat who hates eating alone recovering from leg amputation after being found in Burnaby: SPCA

A stray cat who loves affection and dining with others will soon be up for adoption after recovering from significant emergency surgery, the BC SPCA says.

Nemo, a one-year-old tabby, was found in Burnaby near Cariboo Road and Gaglardi Way by a Good Samaritan.

"The BC SPCA's night emergency line got the call about an injured stray cat and dispatched a staff member to transport him to a 24-hour emergency vet," Nicole McBain, manager of the BC SPCA's Burnaby community animal centre, said in a news release. "He required 48 hours of emergency care for his long list of injuries."

That list of injuries included a collapsed lung, a fractured tooth and significant nerve damage to his front right leg. The SPCA thinks Nemo was hit by a car and he was given pain medication, antibiotics and fluids.

McBain said the veterinarian determined Nemo's leg couldn't be saved, saying it had no pain response and was unable to be used.

But in spite of his serious injuries, Nemo has been "super sweet and affectionate" with SPCA staff, McBain said.

"He just loves to receive pets and cuddles and adores kisses on his head," she said.

As well, it turns out he hates to dine alone.

"Because he was a stray and has had to find his own food, we thought he would just scarf down anything we put in front of him, but he won't eat unless someone sits with him," McBain said. "Once he has company, the food disappears quickly."

The SPCA says Nemo is still recovering from his amputation and neutering surgery, but he'll be up for adoption "in the next few weeks" once he's been cleared by a veterinarian. Petsecure Pet Health Insurance is matching donations up to $3,500 to help with his care.