

CTV Vancouver





Nearly five months after a hit-and-run that killed Maple Ridge resident Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen and injured two other people, a suspect has been charged with impaired driving.

Jeglum-Woycheshen was fatally struck the night of Sept. 14, 2017 at Lougheed Highway and 287 Street. The other victims were seriously injured, but survived.

A suspect vehicle described as a grey 2003 Pontiac Sunfire was found not long after the hit-and-run, but there was no immediate sign of the driver.

On Tuesday, Ridge Meadows RCMP announced that officers have since identified and arrested a man they believe was responsible.

Jeglum-Woycheshen's sister, Brandy Gibson, said news of the arrest is a relief for her grieving family, but "doesn't make the loss of Laura any easier."

"For nearly five months we have been waiting for more information or any answers about what happened," Gibson said at an emotional news conference Tuesday.

"We want to thank all of the members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP for the hard work and dedication that has brought us to this point."

The RCMP said 33-year-old Ryan Lowe of Chilliwack has been charged with a slew of criminal charges, including failing to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death, mischief, and two counts each of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

His brother, 31-year-old Abbotsford resident Robert Lowe, has also been charged with one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said the months-long investigation crossed multiple jurisdictions, including Maple Ridge, Mission and Chilliwack, and involved the RCMP’s Integral Technical Crime Unit and Forensic Laboratory.

"This type of investigation not only impacts the families involved but our community as a whole," Gresiuk said in a news release. "Our sincere condolences go out to the Jeglum-Woycheshen family."