Accused Chinatown stabber deemed 'significant threat' by BC Review Board

VANCOUVER -

Five months before Blair Evan Donnelly allegedly stabbed three strangers in an unprovoked attack, the BC Review Board had concerns he may pose a threat to public safety.

During an annual meeting to discuss Donnelly’s disposition on April 13, 2023, it concluded that Donnelly continues to “meet the threshold of significant threat" and ordered to be detained for eight months.

He was found not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder for stabbing his 16-year-old daughter to death in 2006 in Kitimat, B.C. He was sent to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

According to the decision, he is currently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, with psychotic symptoms when manic, and he is in remission from a substance use disorder.

The review board decision outlines the fatal attack. It wrote Donnelly did not show any “apparent signs of mental deterioration” beforehand.

“Earlier that day, Mr. Donnelly had been planning to murder his wife, but he changed his mind to his delusional belief that it was his daughter that God wanted him to kill,” the decision reads.

In 2009, while on a day pass, he “suddenly stabbed” a friend and was convicted to assault with a weapon and served 45 days in jail.

Another incident happened in 2017 when he was allowed a visit leave from the psychiatric hospital but staff noticed he was “preoccupied with religious matters” and had to return back to the institution.

“Shortly after his return to FPH, Mr. Donnelly suddenly attacked another patient in the Hawthorne unit with a butter knife,” the decision reads. Donnelly was found not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder for that incident.

In conclusion, the board noted, “The accused has reoffended after long periods of remission between violent episodes and without any significant warning signs.”

“When ill, Mr. Donnelly has no insight into his deterioration. He requires significant supervision to ensure he does not cause further harm to the public.”

On Thursday, Premier David Eby announced an independent investigator has ben appointed to find out how Donnelly was able to get a day pass and attend the Light Up Chinatown! festival with no supervision.

Donnelly has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody following Sunday’s attack.

The BC Review Board is an independent tribunal that holds hearings to make and review depositions for any accused who’s been determined to be not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder or unfit to stand trial.