Vancouver

    • Accident at Cypress Mountain kills heavy equipment operator

    An industrial accident at the Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver has killed one person.

    West Vancouver police say it happened Tuesday.

    They say the operator of a front-end loader was caught under the rig as it overturned.

    Details, such as what caused the machine to flip, are still being determined.

    The victim's name has not yet been released.

    Police, the coroner and WorkSafeBC, the agency that examines workplace deaths and injuries, are all investigating.

