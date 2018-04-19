

CTV Vancouver





Police are warning the public after a woman in Abbotsford, B.C. woke up to find a stranger standing by her bed earlier this month.

Police are describing the incident as a break-and-enter involving a stealthy suspect, and issued a news release warning of a "cat burglar."

The incident happened about two weeks before the warning, on April 5. According to police, the woman woke up around 11:30 p.m. and saw the man in her room.

The suspect fled when the woman screamed.

Officers responded to the scene and a K9 unit searched the area, near Maclure Road and Blue Jay Street, but they couldn’t find him. Police have reviewed surveillance footage, spoken to witnesses and conducted neighbourhood canvasses. They're now asking members of the public with information to contact the Abbotsford Police.

They've also advised residents to lock doors and ground floor windows, even in warmer weather.