VANCOUVER -- An Abbotsford police officer who was on life support after being seriously injured in an incident in Nelson, B.C., has died.

Nelson police say Const. Allan Young, 55, saw someone "causing a disturbance in the roadway" near Baker and Josephine streets in the Kootenay city last Thursday. He intervened, and "a physical altercation ensued," during which he sustained life-threatening injuries.

Young was put on life support and wasn't expected to survive. On Wednesday, Chief Const. Mike Serr with the Abbotsford Police Department posted on Twitter that Young had died.

"He's remembered by all for his smile and infectious personality," the post said. "RIP brother – you made a difference."

Speaking to media later Wednesday morning, Serr said Young grew up in Scotland and was extremely proud of his service in the Royal Navy and the Toronto Police Service before he joined the Abbotsford Police Department in 2004.

Serr said the department has received an incredible amount of support in recent days, adding that members of their close-knit team have been sharing stories of Young.

"Over and over again you continue to hear just how enjoyable Allan was to be around and his smile and just how he made every situation a lot more fun," Serr said.

"No matter how difficult it was, Allan always had that sense of humour and of course that amazing Scottish accent that we knew him for."

Serr said it's been a difficult few years for the department, as Abbotsford Const. John Davidson was fatally shot while on duty in 2017.

"We've walked this journey before … unfortunately we know it all too well," Serr said. "We are a very close-knit family and we're supporting each other through these difficult times."

The Nelson Police Department has taken on the investigation of the incident and said in a statement Tuesday the 26-year-old man officers arrested is now facing charges of aggravated assault.

The two men did not know each other, Nelson police say.

"We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man," Nelson police said in a news release.