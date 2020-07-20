VANCOUVER -- An Abbotsford police officer is on life support and not expected to survive his injuries after intervening in an incident while off duty in Nelson, B.C. last week.

The Nelson Police Department says 55-year-old Const. Allan Young saw someone "causing a disturbance in the roadway" near Baker and Josephine streets in the Kootenay city on Thursday.

The victim intervened, and "a physical altercation ensued," during which he sustained life-threatening injuries, Nelson police said.

Abbotsford police said Monday that Young is on life support, with his wife and daughter and other police officers by his side, but isn't expected to survive.

“We have lost a family member, and this is hard,” Sgt. Judy Bird with the Abbotsford Police said Monday.

Bird knew Young personally, remembering him as personable, funny and hard-working, with a thick Scottish accent.

“He was always there. Always taking an extra moment to spend with our community or people in distress. He loved working with newer members and passing on his knowledge. He was well-loved here,” Bird said.

“It didn’t matter who you were, Const. Young always left you smiling or even laughing.”

Young started with Abbotsford Police in 2004 and was a 20 year policing veteran, who previously served with Toronto Police Services. He was most recently working as a patrol officer with Abbotsford police.

"Allan treated everyone with kindness and respect. He always had time for a laugh and a joke. Everyone that met Allan would walk away happier. Allan was never too busy for his friends and family and there was nothing he wouldn't do to help," Chief Const. Mike Serr said in a news release Monday.

"Allan had a zest for life that was unparalleled with a dedication and passion for policing and the Abbotsford Police Department. He will be missed."

Abbotsford police are not commenting on the investigation into the off duty incident. That investigation is being handled by the. Nelson Police Department, which is a small municipal force, as well as the RCMP’s major crimes unit.

Nelson police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident, and their investigation is ongoing.

The Nelson Police Department has not confirmed if the suspect has been charged.

Bird says Abbotsford police are now beginning the grieving process together, as they send support to Young’s family.

“I can’t even put in to words how we struggle with the loss of our own member, but we also know his family and friends, I can’t even imagine what they’re going through right now. Our hearts are with them,” Bird said.

Bird says Abbotsford police are welcoming tributes and support for Young and his family through social media or by emailing jbird@abbypd.ca.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday